Wadala TT cops arrest two for chain snatching

mumbai

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 00:03 IST

Wadala TT police have arrested two thieves on Wednesday for snatching a chain belonging to 52-year-old Hema Nagraj, a resident of Bhakti Park near Imax in Wadala.

According to the police, the two accused Mohammed Ali Naina Mohammed Shaikh, 32 and Yusuf Achheraja Hashmi, 28, are residents of Layali Pada in Trombay.

Police have registered a case under section 392 (Punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

A detection team comprising of assistant police inspector started the investigation and based on CCTV footage identified the accused and arrested them from Trombay, said Vidyasagar Kalkundre, senior police inspector at Wadala TT police station.

Both the accused have a history of chain snatching cases registered against them at Trombay police station.