e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Wadala TT cops arrest two for chain snatching

Wadala TT cops arrest two for chain snatching

mumbai Updated: Mar 26, 2020 00:03 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

Wadala TT police have arrested two thieves on Wednesday for snatching a chain belonging to 52-year-old Hema Nagraj, a resident of Bhakti Park near Imax in Wadala.

According to the police, the two accused Mohammed Ali Naina Mohammed Shaikh, 32 and Yusuf Achheraja Hashmi, 28, are residents of Layali Pada in Trombay.

Police have registered a case under section 392 (Punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

A detection team comprising of assistant police inspector started the investigation and based on CCTV footage identified the accused and arrested them from Trombay, said Vidyasagar Kalkundre, senior police inspector at Wadala TT police station.

Both the accused have a history of chain snatching cases registered against them at Trombay police station.

top news
Number of infections cross 600 as Covid-19 footprint expands in India
Number of infections cross 600 as Covid-19 footprint expands in India
Coronavirus updates: Delhi doctor tests positive, Gujarat woman dies of Covid-19
Coronavirus updates: Delhi doctor tests positive, Gujarat woman dies of Covid-19
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
Udupi man feared he had coronavirus, kills himself; tells family to stay safe
Udupi man feared he had coronavirus, kills himself; tells family to stay safe
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news