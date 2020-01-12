Wadia Hospital stops admitting new patients amid cash crunch

mumbai

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:02 IST

The Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children in Parel has decided to stop admitting new patients and will also discharge in-patients owing to a cash crunch. The hospital issued a circular on Saturday stating that it has not been receiving funds from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Although the hospital is managed by a private trust, it has a collaboration with the BMC, which bears 75% of the hospital’s operational costs. The civic body pays the hospital on a quarterly basis. As HT reported in December, the BMC hasn’t paid almost ₹200 crore to the hospital.

The hospital, with more than 800 beds, is one of the largest children’s medical facilities in the city.

“Bai Jerbal Wadia Hospital for Children regretfully wishes to notify the patients and staff of the hospital and the general [public] that due to non-receipt of funds from the MCGM, we have been left with no other alternative but to reduce the services that are being offered for critical care and other related services till such time the funds are received. In order to avert any crisis, without prejudice, we are left with no other option but to discharge the in-patients against medical advice,” reads the circular issued by the hospital.

As the hospital has run out of funds to buy medicines or pay vendors for ventilators, they have also decided to stop emergency medical services.

Talking to HT, the leader of Opposition in BMC, Ravi Raja, said, “This hospital provides one of the best treatments across the city. It is saddening how a few officials are trying to close down the hospital. After releasing the initial funds, the corporation stopped it.”