Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Waryam Singh taken to Arthur Road jail

mumbai Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:28 IST

Hindustantimes
         

A city court on Wednesday remanded former chairperson of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank Waryam Singh in judicial custody till October 23. Singh will now be lodged in Arthur Road Central Jail, along with Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan.

On Wednesday morning, Singh along with Wadhawans was produced before the magistrate court.

Singh was arrested by the economic offences wing on October 4. Public prosecutor Rajkumar Machewar requested their custody be extended so that they may be questioned further. “Every day new information is surfacing in the case,” Machewar told the court. “Hence, to question the accused about the new information and development their custodial interrogation is needed.”

The defence counsels opposed the move saying the police have not shown any concrete development. After hearing both sides, additional chief magistrate SG Shaikh remanded the three to judicial custody till October 23. The Enforcement Directorate has moved for the custody of the Wadhawans.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 01:28 IST

