WATCH: The story behind Mumbai’s three new FOBs

The Indian Army was brought in by Union railway minister Piyush Goyal, to construct three foot over-bridges (FOBs) in the city following the Elphinstone Road stampede on September 29, 2017, which claimed 23 lives. Work started in the last week of November 2017, and now three months later, the FOBs are ready.

They will open to the public on Tuesday.

Bombay Sappers, a wing of the Indian Army Corps of Engineers (IACOE), has constructed the three FOBs — at Elphinstone Road, Currey Road and Ambivli railway stations.

Precast bridges, called the Bailey bridge, have been used for the FOBs. These bridges are extensively used near the borders and mountains, and can be put together quickly.

The five stages involved in the construction of the FOBs are: soil testing; design; construction launching of the Bailey bridge; and commissioning.

