We will back BJP-led government in Goa as long as Parrikar is CM, say allies

The BJP-led coalition government in Goa is stable for now, its two allies said, assuring their commitment to the government led by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The Parrikar-led government stands on the support of three legislators, each of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the Goa Forward Party (GFP), besides two independents.

With Parrikar hospitalised in Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital, questions have been raised about the stability of the BJP-led government.

The leaders of the two parties said status quo would continue until Parrikar remained in charge. “Why should we think of alternatives or options or even stability? CM Parrikar continues to lead our government. We are hoping he will get back soon. Our commitment to him is steadfast,’’ said Vijay Sardesai, agriculture minister and leader of the GFP.

Sardesai made it clear that this commitment was to the CM more than to the BJP. He said: “This government was formed because of Parrikar. Even if you look at the letters of support that both allies gave to the governor when we joined the government last year, you will notice that we pledged our support to Parrikar and not the BJP.’’

Deepak Dhavlikar, MGP president and brother of Sudhin Dhavalikar, Goa’s public works minister, considered number two in Parrikar’s Cabinet, said: “The status quo will continue until Parrikar is the CM, even if for some reason he has to stay away from work for some time.’’

He admitted that their party’s allegiance was to the CM more than the BJP. “It is true that we have been brought together by Parrikar...”