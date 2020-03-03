Weekend rain, and hailstorm destroyed crops on 2,820 ha

mumbai

The state on Monday announced that unseasonal rain and hailstorm in Maharashtra over the weekend destroyed 2,820 hectares (ha) of farms spanning across 129 villages in Nashik, Amravati, Pune and Aurangabad divisions.

Of the 2,820 ha, 482 hectares was affected by hailstorm and 1,978 hectares by heavy rain. Among the destroyed crops are onions, wheat, millets, grams and corn. Being Rabi crops, these were in the last step of the crop cycle, and would have been harvested within a week.

Minister for relief and rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar told the legislative Assembly and Council: “A total of 2,820 hectares of farm land was damaged owing to rain and hailstorm, across 129 villages in Jalgaon, Beed, Ahmednagar, Solapur, and Buldhana districts.”

In the Council, he said: “I have directed the district collectors to take stock of the situation and conduct a survey of the affected areas. The officers will file a panchnama.” “This is only the preliminary step. The agriculture and revenue department will do thorough panchnamas and give out appropriate help to the farmers. It will be done on priority,” he added.

OTHER DECISIONS

Assembly passes bill to amend FDA act

The legislative Assembly passed a bill to amend the Food Safety and Standards Act making provision for second appeal for establishments governed under the Act before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) minister against the order of the commissioner of the department. FDA minister Rajendra Shingne said it will help aggrieved establishments to ensure speedy redress without moving court. Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis opposed the amendment, saying it will lead to waste of time and money.

Committed to solving Dhangars’ issues: CM

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the Maharashtra government was “committed to do everything that is needed to solve the problems of the Dhangar community” and “will ensure it lacks nothing” in terms of development and opportunities.

The CM was speaking in the legislative Council, over a heated debate on reservation for Dhangars, which resulted in a ruckus and blame game between the Opposition and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The commotion prompted chairman of the Council, Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, to adjourn the proceedings of the House twice in a span of seven minutes. The CM also taunted the opposition and said, “Do not carry the misconception that you alone care for the Dhangars and we do not.”

Tribal development minister KC Padvi said a report of a special committee of professors from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences has been submitted to the advocate general for remarks.

14,787 people lost jobs in 2017-18

A total of 14,787 industrial employees lost their jobs in 2017-18, as 317 factories in Maharashtra shut down, said industries minister Subhash Desai on Monday. This is the fiscal year that followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to carry out demonetisation. However, Desai’s written reply has no mention of this being an effect of demonetization.

Desai’s statement in the legislative Council stated, “In 2017-18, a total of 317 factories in the state closed down, resulting in job loss for 14,787 people.” The reply further informed that 12 units faced a staff strike as well. While 10 of these strikes were resolved, two units were shut down as a result.

MCOCA in financial fraud case

The state on Monday declared it would invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against offenders of a financial fraud worth around Rs 100 crore.

