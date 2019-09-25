Why did 12-year-old’s kin flee after murder? cops to check

mumbai

Sep 25, 2019

After Ayesha Aslam Husuyae, 30, was stabbed to death by a 12-year-old student on September 16, it seemed like an open-and-shut case. However, a week later, police officers are in the dark about what may have led to the murder, especially since the boy’s parents are no longer in the city.

Analysis of CCTV footage has confirmed that the boy was at the victim’s home in Govandi, since one camera facing the door and has captured him entering Husuyae’s apartment. “There was no other person present than the child during the crime,” said assistant commissioner of police Vishwapal Bhujbal.

The boy told officers that he had killed Husuyae because she had scolded him in front of his friends. However, he soon changed his statement and said he had been paid ₹1,000 by a man to kill her. He told the police that he had spent the money on burgers and video games during a trip to a mall with his friends. When the police went through CCTV footage at the mall, neither the boy nor his friends could be seen. The boy’s friends have denied accompanying him to any mall.

Meanwhile, the boy’s parents have disappeared and the police now suspect they may be involved in the murder. “We have dispatched teams [to find them]. The questioning of the child’s parents is important to know if they had any influence over him, which led to the crime. We are not sure if they are afraid of us or there are any other reasons,” said Bhujbal.

Sep 25, 2019