Widow of Mumbai’s drink driving victim says laws need to be stricter

For the past 15 days, Priti Mishra, 32, with her seven-month-old daughter in tow, has been regularly visiting the Dindoshi court and Aarey sub police station with one aim – getting justice for her husband, Shaileshkumar Mishra, 33, a businessman, who died in a drink driving accident at Goregaon (East) on June 17.

Hindustan Times was the first to report how a 19-year-old drunk man, Sudhanshu Sabu, allegedly rammed his speeding Creta car into the private cab in which Mishra was riding on the western express highway, killing the businessman on the spot. “The current punishment for drink driving accidents is not enough. Our lives are destroyed for no fault of ours. I spend several hours in court and police station keeping a tab on the proceedings. The case needs to be fast-tracked as we are going through emotional turmoil and we need closure,” she said.

Priti feels hiking the fine will not help curb the menace of drink driving and the law needs to be harsher to keep offenders in jail for long. “We are still not able to come to terms with the fact that he is not with us. We were both handling the business and it was doing well. He was a bit sad as he was not able to give time to our daughter. He scored 95 percentile in the recent certified financial adviser (CFA) exams. He kept saying he would make up for lost time once his exams are over. We had planned to celebrate our daughter’s first birthday with our relatives in Bengaluru,” said Priti.

The sessions court on Friday rejected the bail plea of the accused. The resident of a posh housing society in Aarey Colony. he may now approach the Bombay high Court

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 23:45 IST