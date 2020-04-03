Wife of 63-year-old man who died of coronavirus discharged

mumbai

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:56 IST

The wife of the second Covid-19 patient who died in Mumbai has been discharged from Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre. This is the same hospital where her husband succumbed to the infection on March 22.

The 64-year-old patient contracted the infection from his 63-year-old husband who got admitted at the hospital on March 14 after he developed symptoms.

The man had travelled to Surat but had no foreign travel history or contact with any known traveller.

After his diagnosis, both his wife and 32-year-old daughter were tested and found positive. The women were not even allowed to take part in the final rites of the patient after he died on March 22, as per the rules of the Union health ministry.

Health officials said the man had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease and had developed acute respiratory distress syndrome leading to his death. But as his wife did not have any comorbid issues, she has recovered.

“She was admitted with her husband at our hospital. But as we have only two isolation beds, we had to transfer their daughter to another hospital. But thankfully, unlike her husband, she doesn’t have chronic illnesses, which helped in her recovery,” said a doctor from the hospital.

According to sources, the deceased’s 32-year-old daughter has also tested negative for the virus in the last test and is likely to be discharged from Nanavati Hospital on Saturday.

A doctor from the hospital said, “She is still in trauma after losing her father so suddenly, hence we are providing her counselling.”