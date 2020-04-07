Will lose war against coronavirus with thali, taali, and diyas: Sena mouthpiece attacks Modi

mumbai

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 16:54 IST

Taking a jibe on Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s “applications” to fight coronavirus, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana stated in an editorial on Tuesday that the war against the disease will be lost with “claps, thalis and diyas”.

With people coming out on the streets to follow Modi’s directions, the Sena said either they are not understanding his instructions or the PM himself wants such a “festive” atmosphere. The Saamana editorial added that not only ‘markaz’ attendees are not following the rules, the ones blaming them for spreading Covid-19 are equally indisciplined.

The Sena also said that some BJP MLAs in the country lit torches and shouted slogans condemning China, burst firecrackers and Diwali was ‘celebrated’. “It seems that the message of the Prime Minister is not reaching the people properly, else Sunday’s divine incidents would not have occurred. It is true that people switched off their lights, but later crowds came on streets with torches. With this social distancing, which is crucial to fight coronavirus, was ignored,” read the editorial. It added that such actions cannot be termed as “war” but suicide.

In a veiled attack on the saffron party, it said, “It is not that only those who attended Markaz [Tablighi Jamaat congregation] are not following the rules. What discipline are the ones, who are blaming the Markaz attendee for spreading coronavirus, following.”

In a sharp attack on Modi’s initiatives of switching off lights and to beat thalis (plates) and ring bells, the editorial read, “US President Donald Trump sought medicines from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight coronavirus. Trump did not seek thalis, claps, bells, conch shells, candles or diya (lamps) from India, this should be understood by our enthusiastic citizens.”

Comparing the fight against coronavirus to the third Battle of Panipat, Sena said the latter was lost due to “confusion and lack of planning” and the war against the disease should not become like the Panipat battle.

The editorial lauded chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s efforts to deal with the health crisis in the state. “Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is repeatedly appealing to people to reduce crowding. He is focusing on how to help people and on giving medical facilities to people… We need such a commander during this war against coronavirus.”