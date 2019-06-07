Will submit probe report on Tardeo Mill case in monsoon session: Fadnavis

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the state will table a detailed action taken report (ATR) on Maharashtra Lokayukta’s probe into the Tardeo MP Mill Compound case, in which housing minister Prakash Mehta is under the scanner, in the monsoon session of the legislature.

Fadnavis ordered the probe following the Opposition’s ruckus over reports that Mehta allegedly transferred the benefit of additional buildable rights of a slum rehabilitation project to a private builder illegally. The report was submitted to the state government a few weeks ago.

“The ATR will have all details. It is not possible to divulge anything, as it is the prerogative of the House. It is not appropriate to say anything on the basis of imaginary information,” the CM said.

There is speculation that the report has slammed the minister for not acting fairly and following his duty as a minister, but has not indicted anybody as the CM stalled the decision before the benefit could be passed on to the developer. Mehta faces allegations of violating the development control rules by allowing extra building rights to the developer, overruling the housing department’s remarks that said it was against the rules. Mehta had allegedly remarked on the file that the chief minister was apprised of the decision.

Mehta said he was unaware of the report being submitted to the government. “I would not like to comment as facts from the report are not officially known. I have submitted my stand to the Lokayukta during the hearing. The Opposition is unnecessarily targeting me to reap political advantage. I have full faith in my leadership and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will take appropriate decision,” Mehta said.

The Opposition slammed the government, demanding immediate removal of the minister from the post.

“It is a ₹1,200-crore scam and Mehta should be immediately sacked, if he does not resign. Mehta used his powers to allow a builder to use FSI for other than the mentioned works. The governor ordered a probe after we exposed the scam in the legislature. The corruption case is a tip of the iceberg and strict action should be taken on it,” said Dhananjay Munde, leader of Opposition in the legislative Council.

The Maharashtra Congress demanded a criminal case be registered against Mehta and he be dropped from the cabinet. “The government has acted suspiciously on the report. Why are they not making the report public if it was submitted weeks ago? The government is making an attempt to cover up the entire episode as top BJP leaders are believably involved in the case,” said Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

