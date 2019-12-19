e-paper
Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Mumbai News / Windowpane crashes at BMC: Corporators demand audit

Windowpane crashes at BMC: Corporators demand audit

mumbai Updated: Dec 19, 2019 23:12 IST
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee on Thursday demanded the administration carry out an audit of all glass windows, doors, and chandeliers in the civic body’s headquarters at Fort. The committee also demanded a status report of the same at the next meeting.

On Wednesday, a glass windowpane at the BMC headquarters shattered, scattering shards of glass inside a conference room. Four officials were injured.

Leader of the house in BMC, Vishakha Raut on Thursday tabled a point of order in the standing committee, demanding those responsible for maintaining the headquarters be pulled up. “We do not trust the administration’s efficiency anymore. What if more window panes crack open, and someone is seriously injured?” she said.

Chairman of the standing committee Yashwant Jadhav also expressed concerns for the safety of the fixtures. “My seat in the standing committee’s conference room is right below a huge glass chandelier,” he said. “The administration has agreed to submit the report next week.”

