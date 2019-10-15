e-paper
‘Withdraw cases against the 29 Aarey protesters’

mumbai Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:57 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
More than a week after 29 people were released on bail after being arrested for protesting against the felling of trees at the Metro car-shed site in Aarey Milk Colony, citizen groups started a signature campaign on Tuesday to get the police to withdraw the criminal charges against them.

The protesters were arrested on October 4 and October 5 .

They were charged under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 143 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC.

The campaign has already received support from 600 people.

The letter, addressed to the commissioner of police, stated, “Those who have been charged are civilians and responsible citizens of the country, and do not in any manner pose a threat to society,”

Radhika Jhaveri, who started the campaign, said, “Some of those arrested are students and they have their exams going on… it [criminal charges] can deter their future aspirations. The government needs to differentiate between citizens and criminals.”

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 23:57 IST

