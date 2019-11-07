Woman complains of molestation at work, gets fired; accused held

mumbai

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 00:12 IST

A 22-year-old hairstylist was fired by her production company in Malwani, Malad (West), after she purportedly complained of alleged sexual harassment by a colleague on November 2. The accused was arrested by the police on Monday after a first information report (FIR) was registered based on the woman’s complaint.

According to the Malwani police, the complainant approached them on November 4, following which they arrested Shashikant Sahu, 32, a make-up artist from Malad (West). “For the past four months, I have been working at a studio for a Marathi TV show. On November 2 around 9pm, the accused and I were done with the day’s work and were alone in the makeup room. I was packing my bag to leave when Sahu came from behind and forcibly hugged me. He then pressed my chest. I pushed him away and shouted for help,” the woman said, in her complaint.

People on the sets heard her scream and came to the room. They took Sahu away. The complainant was assured that Sahu would be fired. However, the next day she was told that she was being let go and no action was taken against Sahu.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, the complainant said, “I have been working for the production house for the past four months. In the past too, Sahu had misbehaved with me and I had reported him. On November 2, he molested me again and I raised my voice against him. I just wanted the production house to take action. They assured me they would fire him. Instead, they fired me and he is still working for them.”

The complainant then approached the police. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal force or assault on a woman to outrage her modesty. Sahu has been remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court till November 19.