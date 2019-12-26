Woman finds 2 fake profiles in her name, files plaint

mumbai

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:29 IST

A 23-year-old woman has recently lodged a complaint with the Dindoshi police against an unidentified person for creating two fake Facebook profiles in her name and posting her two mobile numbers number online.

The accused called the woman a sex worker on these profiles and used her photographs which she had uploaded on her actual profile.

After her fake profiles surfaced, the woman alleged, she had also started receiving obscene calls and messages.

According to the police, the complainant works in a private firm and lives with her family in the city. She has a profile on Facebook since 2016 where she had uploaded her photos.

Police registered an FIR on December 12 after she approached them upon learning from her friends about the fake profiles.

The accused also posted some obscene pictures on the fake profiles to lure people to call her. According to the police, one of the profiles was created in August 2018 but the victim was not aware of it until December. The victim said she received obscene calls and messages but did not realise how people got her number.

She did not suspect anyone to be behind the crime. After coming to know about the fake profiles from her friends, she took screenshots of the fake profiles and also noted the URLs of the profiles. She has given these to the police while lodging the case.

A police official requesting anonymity said, “We will write to Facebook and will try to find out who made the profiles. Mostly it will be a known person.”

An FIR has been registered under section 501 (defamation), 509 (word, act or gesture with the intent to insult modesty of a woman) of the IPC and 67 A (transmitting obscene content in electronic form) of the IT Act.