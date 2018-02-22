Women ticket checkers on board Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express soon

Starting March 8, women travel ticket examiners (TTEs) will man the Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express. The entire train, along with luxurious Anubhuti coaches, will have women TTEs on board. The initiative will be replicated on other outstation trains if the pilot project yields positive results.

The Western Railway (WR) decided to deploy women TTEs on Shatabdi Express after two women TTEs manning two coaches of the train helped improve revenue collection from Rs30,000 to Rs50,180.

“After two male TTEs were suspended for malpractices, we decided to deploy women TTEs on a trail trial basis. The earnings from these two coaches increased, which prompted us to initiate the project on a larger scale. For now it is a pilot project, which will be extended to other outstation trains if it yields desired result,” said a senior WR official.

In addition, the WR is shortlisting station on the suburban network that can be operated by all-women staff. While the authorities want to launch the initiative at Matunga Road station, final decision is awaited.

