‘Won’t sack staff to accommodate SEBC candidates’

mumbai

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:31 IST

The state government on Tuesday informed the Bombay high court (HC) that it would not act upon a July 11 resolution, ordering the termination of open-category employees hired after 2014 to accommodate candidates from socially and economically backward classes (SEBC).

The division bench of justices Ranjit More and NJ Jamadar was hearing a petition filed by an employee of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad District Services and a few others, challenging their termination notice. The employees had submitted that the state could not implement the quota for SEBC category retrospectively.

Advocate Akshay Shinde, appearing on behalf of the state, submitted that the government would publish a new resolution within three weeks.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 00:31 IST