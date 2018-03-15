World-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects to design Navi Mumbai airport

Terminal 1 and the air traffic control (ATC) tower of the city’s new airport in Navi Mumbai will be constructed and designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), which recently designed Beijing airport's new Daxing terminal.

The British firm was selected after a 12-week design competition, in which leading international architecture firms took part, said a statement issued on Wednesday by the airport.

As part of its commission, ZHA will handle overall long-term design and execution of the terminal, ATC and associated landside access. ZHA was selected based on their presentation of the concept, officials said. The Navi Mumbai International Airport (P) Limited (NMIAL) will be the first airport in the Indian subcontinent to be designed by ZHA, which was established in 1979 and has designed and built 950 projects in 44 countries. ZHA’s other projects include the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London, the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan, the MAXXI Contemporary Arts Centre in Rome, the Guangzhou Opera House in China and Al Wakrah Stadium for the 2022 World Cup in Qatarm among others. Zaha Hadid, the award-winning British architect who set up the firm, died in March 2016 and the company is managed by her business partners.

Cristiano Ceccato, ZHA project director, said, “We are very proud to have been awarded the Navi Mumbai International Airport that will be a much-needed addition to Mumbai’s infrastructure and an additional gateway to India. Our ambition is for the design to speak to India’s future, while celebrating its present and honouring its past.”

Mouzhan Majidi, ZHA CEO, said, “Navi Mumbai International Airport is a transformative and unique project and we look forward to our partnership with GVK, working together to develop NMIA into one of the most sustainable passenger-centric airports in the world, and the opportunity to contribute to India’s continued growth and success.”

Four international architects had presented their concepts .“We have to exceed the benchmark that was set in the making of CSIA’s Terminal 2 and ZHA brings that confidence to the table. Now that they are officially on board, they will start work on the design, which should be ready around the end of June, 2018, the same time that the final master plan is presented to Cidco,” said a GVK spokesperson.

Dr GVK Reddy, founder and chairman, GVK and chairman NMIAL, said, “Our vision is to establish one more landmark airport that would exceed the benchmarks that GVK had set through MIAL whilst creating Terminal 2 at Mumbai airport.

The work on the Rs16,700-crore airport started last month, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone for the first phase on February 18. It was planned in 1997 as a second airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, but the project was delayed for environmental and financial reasons. Mumbai’s airport is expected to reach saturation point this year. The first phase is likely to be completed by the end of 2019, with one runway and the terminal building ready, and will handle up to 10 million passengers per annum. When the second phase is completed in 2022, the airport will have a capacity of 25 million passengers. The third phase will be completed by 2027, and at the completion of the fourth phase by 2031, the handling capacity will increase to 60 million passengers.