Home / Mumbai News / Yoga to help aviation staff tide over anxiety amid the pandemic

Yoga to help aviation staff tide over anxiety amid the pandemic

mumbai Updated: Jul 15, 2020 02:04 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustantimes
         

A group of six aviation professionals have started online sessions designed to help colleagues deal with anxiety through yoga and meditation. The first four-day course began on July 11 and has received a good response. More sessions are being planned for the future.

Two pilots who are currently flying with Indian Airlines, two cabin crew and two back-end officials (some of whom are retired) organised a four-day online course titled Aviation Special - Online Meditation and Breath workshop. Starting July 11, sessions were conducted thrice a day to ensure participants could attend despite various work shifts.

Monali Joglekar, a former Air India cabin crew and a facilitator, said, “Looking at the tense situation due to Covid-19 that is not only forcing employees to go on mandatory leave without pay but also leading to job loss, we decided to conduct these sessions for all aviation employees so that they can deal with stress in better way.”

The response has been positive. An air traffic controller, requesting anonymity, said the techniques learnt in the workshop were helpful. “I have already started experiencing the benefits and it has energised me for working better,” they said. Another attendee, also requesting anonymity, said, “Being unemployed, this pandemic gave me a lot of trouble and stress. The breathing practices have not only reduced my ever-wandering thoughts but have also shown a way to accept daily life challenges.”

India news

mumbai news

