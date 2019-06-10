Youth falls to death from bridge after car rams into his bike

A 22-year-old biker fell to death and the pillion rider was injured when a car rammed into a bike on the accident-prone U-bridge in Bandra (West) early on Sunday.

The car’s driver Akshit Prakash Nahar,20, who is a college student, has been arrested. The biker has been identified as Shahid Khan. According to the Bandra police, Khan was a resident of Malwani. He used to do odd jobs for a living.

According to Arbaz Khan, the pillion rider, who is the complainant in the case, he and Khan left Mahim dargah at 3.10 am on Sunday to visit Bandstand in Bandra (West). In his statement, Arbaz said, “Around 3.50am we reached the Bandra U-bridge when suddenly 15-odd bikers came in the opposite direction on the wrong side. Shahid and I got scared and switched lanes from the left side to the right, when a speeding car came from behind and rammed into our bike.”

While Khan fell from a height of over 50 feet and died on the spot, Arbaz was rushed to hospital where he is out of danger and is being treated for serious injuries.

Girish Anavarkar, senior police inspector of Bandra police station, said Nahar was speeding and could not control his car in time, causing the collision and hence was negligent. Asked about Arbaz’s claim that several bikers had been driving in the wrong direction, Anavarkar said, “That is being investigated.”

Nahar was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC. He was later granted bail.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 04:23 IST