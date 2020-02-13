Mumbai school events: Mira Road school celebrates annual day

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 19:09 IST

Students of Seven Eleven Scholastic School, Mira Road (East), recently celebrated their annual day.

The programme for students of nursery to class 1 started with an introduction to the new parents and lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, followed by the invocation dance. The chief guest was felicitated with handmade mementos.

A welcome song was performed by the students and then the annual report was presented. The theme of the annual day was ‘Rose in Seventh Heaven’ on the basis of which students from nursery to class 1 performed dances on various songs and dressed up as different cartoon characters.

They also performed a skit on how parents should spend quality time with their children.

The show ended with a finale wherein students and teachers danced along with the audience.

The annual cultural day for students of class 2 to 10 was also celebrated. This year the theme of the day was ‘Time Machine’. The show was possible thanks to the relentless efforts of the school staff and management. The ground was packed with parents and guardians. The function was inaugurated by the chief guest, who gave a speech. The panel of dignitaries consisted of the chief guest Narendra Mehta, founder of SESS school; school trustee Pooja Singh; and the vice-principal Ajex Varkey. The chief guest praised the students for their achievements.

This was followed by the welcome song, the annual report, and the prize distribution ceremony. The school ground had been prepared for the occasion. The students put up various performances like skits, songs and dances, on the stage which was lit up with techno lights. After the skit was over, there was the vote of thanks, performed by a senior student of the school.

Students of class 10 also presented their whole journey in the school and teachers gave them a warm farewell, while wishing them luck for the board exams. Around 10.30pm, the programme ended with the school anthem followed by the national anthem.

Little ones learn about plants, how to nurture them

The senior KG children of Guru Harkishan High School, Santacruz, were introduced to the importance of plants and what they need to grow — food, sunlight and water. They were also explained the importance of oxygen in the air and how important plants are for our life.

The activity was taken up by the coordinator, Sangeeta Sharma, who told the children about the various uses of plants, for instance, in making medicine, procuring wood and fruits, etc. The children were inspired to love and nurture plants and nature around them and never pluck flowers and leaves.

Each child was given a used drinking water bottle and a few seeds. They sowed the seeds by following the instructions of the coordinator. The bottles were used to show how to recycle old things.

In this way, they not only succeeded in reducing the waste, but also added it to their creativity. It was an interesting and informative activity.

The children were very happy and learnt something new.

Thane school kids are champs at int’l karate competition

The students of Gurukul Vidyapeeth English High School and Junior College, Thane, recently participated in the 25th Euro Asia International WFSKO Open Karate Championship, organised by the World Funakoshi Shotkan Karate Organisation, at Priyadarshini Sports Complex, and won several medals.

Around 6,000 students from other schools also participated in the tournament.

The students of Gurukul Vidyapeeth, with their powerful and energetic performances, won the ‘Champions Trophy’. Students Sanket Kedar won two gold medals, Rudra Deshmukh won a gold medal and a silver medal, Pradip Chawan won 2 (gold and bronze) medals, Aarti Sharma won a gold medal, Darshan Deshmukh won a silver and a bronze medal, Shivam Prajapati won a silver medal, Yadnika Bhosle won a silver medal, Krishna Tiwari won a bronze medal, and Sushil Mali won a bronze medal.

The winners were guided and motivated by chief instructor Sachin Baikar, and instructor Dhanesh Gade and Yogita Aajgawkar.

All winners of 25th Euro Asia International WFSKO Open Karate Championship were felicitated with medals, certificates and trophies in front of parents and dignitaries at the annual function.

It was a proud moment for the school when the trustee, Dibyalochan Mohanty, was seen holding the ‘Champions Trophy’ along with all the winners on the stage.

Teaching and non-teaching staff members of the school, too, conveyed their best wishes to the children, the principal and the trustee.

Bidding adieu

The class 9 students of St Mary’s High School, Dahisar East, bid adieu to the class 10 students. The farewell programme started with the Bible-reading session, followed by prayer songs. This was followed by welcome speeches in English, Marathi, Hindi, French, Spanish, and Mandarin. The class 10 Marians also spoke about their alma mater, taking everyone down the memory lane. The highlight of the day was the crowning of the ‘Marian Prince’ and ‘Marian Princess’. The students wrote gratitude letters to their mentors, and they were given accolades for different categories.