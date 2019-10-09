Aditya Birla World Academy Mumbai conducts lit fest for students, parents

mumbai

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:02 IST

Aditya Birla World Academy organised their annual literary fest recently to inculcate a habit of reading among students. The theme for this year was “Every Child a Reader.” The event was attended by guest speakers: parents, authors, illustrators, and journalists. Authors Lopamudra Mohanty, Varun Gwalani and Shabnam Minwala conducted the “Meet the Author” sessions, while parent volunteers engaged students in “Tell Me a Tale” seminars. Author Katie Bagli conducted three interactive workshops in poetry and scriptwriting.

Towards the end of the sessions, students enacted the plays that they creatively scripted. Other riveting activities included Mohanty’s puppet show and Lavanya Kartik’s Power of Illustrations. The Fake News session by Sunita Bhargava and BOOM activity by students of Class 11 emphasised on the methods of battling misinformation and disinformation.

The school also organised a book fair, featuring Indian authors. School principal Sinha organised Jest-a-Minute, activity for parents and another activity, the Character Parade. The students of the junior school came dressed as their favourite characters, ranging from Harry Potter to Disney princesses.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 16:01 IST