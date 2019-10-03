e-paper
Bhayandar students bag second place in quiz contest

The chief guest, Jeet Shailesh Shah, presented the winners with certificates and trophies.

HT Correspondent
Abhishek Maurya and Shreshta Shetty secured the second place in the ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ quiz contest.
Abhishek Maurya and Shreshta Shetty secured the second place in the ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ quiz contest.(HT Photo)
         

Two students of Holy Angels English High School, Bhayandar (East) – Abhishek Maurya and Shreshta Shetty – secured the second place in the ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ quiz contest, organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP) and held at Mira Road.

Multiple schools participated in the event.

The chief guest, Jeet Shailesh Shah, presented the winners with certificates and trophies. Joseph Sebastian, Holy Angels English High School, also felicitated the students for their victory.

