Guruvani: Principal of this Mumbai school shares her biggest challenges

Sep 30, 2019

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

The biggest professional challenge is to deal with parents who pressurise their children to excel in academics and expect them to win all competitions. They do not understand the ability of their ward and consider them as a piece of machinery to fulfil their expectations. Every child’s safety and security of the children is also the major concern.

Once a teacher, always a teacher. Do you agree?

A teacher’s role will always continue even at home or if they retire because their main aim is to dispel the darkness and kindle the flame. I meet many of my ex-students in different places and when they acknowledge and greet us in the crowd I feel very happy. Once a teacher, we always remain a teacher in students’ mind and heart.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays. Your comments?

There is only one way for success and that is obsession. If you want to succeed in any field, you have to get obsessed and you can’t let anything stand in the way of achievement. Successful people always make it because they find passion in what they do and they become obsessed with it. Until you become obsessed with your own mission, no one takes you seriously. Obsession ensures that you put all your energy towards this one outcome, one idea and somehow, it returns to you.

What emphasis do you put on teacher training?

Teachers should be provided with continuous professional training to remain updated with the latest innovations in their profession. Students also look up to highly-trained teachers. There is a shift in the way teachers were trained then and now. In-service training can empower teachers to execute a rich and high-quality liberal curriculum. Teachers should be regularly trained to use modern analytical and practical tools to teach their subject and concept in a livelier manner.

What in your view is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

GenNext’s biggest strength is technology. They are highly tech-savvy and the whole world is at the tip of their finger. Technology helps them to receive diverse information, makes them specialised in their area of interest. The GenNext is highly-competitive and resourceful. They are smart workers. We need to teach them think critically and creatively and always be democratic in their approach. We should also focus on the emotional and social needs of students to make them a strong personality to face challenges of life with positivity and courage. We also need to work on building a strong and healthier relationship with their family and the society to have a harmonious and well-contended life. We need to empower the GenNext’s in the spiritual front to inculcate the values of service and dedication in them.

How can the elderly contribute to a student’s growth?

Elders are known as the powerhouse of knowledge. They have a vast resource of good and bad experiences. As elders, we need to set the right pace and directions for the younger generation and be a good role model for them. Children are like a wet sponge. They absorb whatever they see, hear and feel around. Students will follow our example more than our advice. It becomes the responsibility of the elders to inculcate good values and incorporate character-building through storytelling. In this way, elders can nurture a positive culture by maintaining their patience, tolerance and showing great faith, trust, and empathy, and always be a good inspiration and mentor for students’ growth and progress.

What according to you is the role of media in education?

Media plays an influential role in education. It helps to raise the level of learning. Media makes us aware of different subjects. Teachers can connect and relate their subjects by giving illustrations of current happenings.

Sep 30, 2019