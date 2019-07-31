Mira Road school pays tribute to Kargil heroes

mumbai

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:28 IST

The pre-primary section of the US Ostwal English Academy, Mira Road, commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War victory in the school premises and paid tribute to the heroes who fought for the country.

The school’s principal, Lily Roy, in her speech spoke about the bravery and dedication of the soldiers who had given their lives for the country.

She also said that the students must be courageous, brave and serve the country.

The students had come dressed in army uniforms to pay homage to the soldiers and sang patriotic songs.

The school also organised a colouring activity, in which all the students participated with enthusiasm.

Santacruz school kids take charge of council

Guru Harikrishan High School and Junior College, Santacruz, recently conducted their students’ council.

The head boy and head girl from Class 10 were welcomed into the council, donning their schools sashes and badges. Other representatives, who will conduct various competitions and co-curricular activities, were also selected as part of their group from among hundreds of other students.

The new council members pledged to dedicate themselves to the goals of the school and take it to new heights using constructive plans. The council members delivered their speeches to their peers and said they would heed their calls of duty.

The director of the school congratulated them and imparted words of encouragement and wisdom.

Kids learn how to stay safe during monsoon

Students of St Aloysius High School in Nallasopara recently attended an interactive session with a doctor to get tips to stay safe and healthy during monsoon. Doctor Vijay Nikam, who works as a blood transfusion officer at the Trauma Care Centre at Jogeshwari, offered some precautionary tips to be taken during the season. Students were curious and asked various questions on types of diseases that spread during monsoon, the importance of a strong immune system, and how to remain healthy. Dr Nikam briefed them on the precautions to be taken and patiently answered their queries. He advised them to opt for homemade food and avoid eating outside. He further suggested they eat fruits regularly. To mark the event, the students assisted Dr Nikam in planting a sapling on the school campus. The session concluded with a vote of thanks given by the students.

RDMC recuses 39-kg turtle near Thane lake

A 39-kg Indian black softshell turtle, lying injured beside Kachrali lake at Panchpakhadi in Thane, was rescued by the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) on Monday. The turtle, a rare species usually found in Assam, suffered minor injuries to its legs and is being treated at a pet hospital.

An RDMC official said this was the first time a turtle was spotted at Kachrali lake.

“The injured turtle was spotted by a resident, who alerted us at 9.30am. It was lying injured on the lakeside. We rescued it and took it to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Hospital in Thane,” said the official. Dr Suhas Rane, a veterinarian from SPCA, said the turtle is around 40 years old and its lifespan is around 100 years.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 10:27 IST