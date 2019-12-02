Mumbai school events:Kandivli school holds annual athletic meet

mumbai

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 16:56 IST

Kapol Vidyanidhi International School, Kandivli, recently organised its 16th Annual Athletic meet at Poinsur Gymkhana. The chief guest of the event was Rajesh Pandey, a footballer. The event was attended by chairperson Alka Vora; principal Dr Reshma Hegde; and trustees Hemant Bhai Sanghavi and Waman Bhai Parekh.

The student council introduced the guest to the four houses and their captains and vice captains. The oath was administrated by the sports captain. The chief guest lit the torch, which was taken around by the sports stalwarts of the school. This was followed by a march past.

Vora congratulated the principal and the students for bringing laurels to the school in various sports event. She also shared on the benefits of physical exercise.

Principal Hegde, in her address, mentioned the importance of sports and highlighted the benefits of outdoor games and condemned the overuse of mobile phones. Students were felicitated for their various national- and state-level sporting events.

Class 5 students then displayed their karate techniques followed by a Zumba routine. This was followed by a yoga routine. Soon, the athletic events began. Children took part in various events such as relays, tug of war, running races, shotput and walkathon. The best march past for the boys trophy was given to yellow house and red house girls troop was declared as the best contingent. The best house trophy was awarded to yellow house.

Art Exhibition

GS Shetty International School, Nahur, recently organised an Art and Craft Exhibition. Students had started preparations for the event a few days earlier. The exhibition displayed students’ and teachers’ drawings and paintings.

The entire basement was decorated with glitter. Models based on the theme of best out of waste were also displayed.

Students made masks, collages, spray paintings, paper twisting and used different colours to make the paintings catchy and eye appealing.

Parents were impressed by the performance of their children and appreciated the event.

Sports Day

St Mary’s High School, Mira Road, recently organised its annual sports day at Dahisar sports ground. The events included book balancing, running races, long jump, short put, discus throw and relay race. Students from pre-primary to secondary sections had participated in the events. The first place winners were felicitated with gold medals and certificates. The third place winners were felicitated with bronze medals and certificates.