Mumbai school events: Students learn the art of filmmaking in Bikaner

mumbai

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:50 IST

Garodia International Centre for Learning Mumbai, Ghatkopar recently organised a film-making workshop in association with Picture Pathshalla, for the secondary students.

The workshop comprised of three stages: pre-production workshops held in the school premises wherein the students were introduced to the basics of the Filmmaking process and introduced to the process of scriptwriting, making story boards, auditioning and filming.

After the pre-production workshops, the students were introduced to the production stage. Students were taken to the village of Raisar in Bikaner, where they were taught how to carry out a recce and film their scripts with the help of village children.

Apart from the filming activity, students enjoyed other local activities like sand sculpting, camel rides, jeep safaris, milking a cow, making papads, weaving shawls, etc. The students witnessed first-hand the concept of sustainable living in harmony with nature.

After the trip, the next stage was the post-production. Students were introduced to the basic process of editing using a software and were taught how to make a rough cut. The films were then sent to a professional lab to fine tune and format them to be compatible with the big screen format.

Students were divided into four groups and they made four short documentary films - Khel, Rang, Khoj and Antar. The movies were then screened in a multiplex in Ghatkopar.

The event was attended by celebrity guests like Atul Agnihotri, Yasmin Karachiwala, Subramaniam Iyer and Ali Haji.

During the event, the four movies were screened and certificates were distributed.

Also, awards for the community’s favourite, future mentor, best director, best film idea, best documentary and best film were distribute.

When art and science meet

Arts and science exhibition was organised at Bharat Group of Schools and College, Diva. The theme of the exhibition was ‘education is at it’s best when art and science intersects’.

The students from both primary and secondary sections participated in the exhibition and exhibited science projects. Kindergarten students were dressed up as scientists. Students showcased static and working models which can be used for learning various scientific concepts for children of the age group 13-18 years.

Students made still-models, working models, charts and posters to present their topics.

Naigoan school celebrates Marathi Diwas

Girija Mhatre High School, Naigoan, recently celebrated as Marathi Diwas. The students participated in singing, speeches, dances etc. The students were dressed up in different costumes as per their dialects.

The event concluded with the informative speech by Dharendra Kulkarni, chairman of Ganesh Charitable Trust, Naigaon and a member of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Naigaon.

A poetic event marks Marathi Day at school

Marathi Day was recently celebrated at St Xavier’s High School, Borivli.

The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of eminent Marathi poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, also known as Kusumagraj.

To celebrate the occasion, students performed various cultural events.

The highlight of the event was the Lezim performance and the traditional Powada (Marathi poetry) based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, capturing the Kondana Fort and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj renaming the fort from Kondana to Sinhagad.

The guests who graced the occasion were: Urmi Parab (children councillor working from Atmashakti Seva Saunstha and part of social work from Urja Vikas Foundation) and Aishwarya Parab (alumni and pursuing medicine).

The guests were welcomed with a sapling and a folder.

The winners of the various competitions held for Marathi Day like elocution, story

narration, poetry recitation, story-book reading and handwriting competition were felicitated with certificates by the guests.

Students win award in art competition

Two students from St Lawrence High School, Kandivli (E), Anokhi Macharla from Class 4 and Ivan Preman from Class 7 were awarded by Junior Red Cross with a certificate and medal for their participation in Christmas greeting card making competition recently. They were felicitated during the school’s annual function held at Padma Shri Homi JH Taleuarkhan Memorial Hall, in Fort.

Students celebrate Marathi Diwas

‘Marathi Diwas’ was recently celebrated at St. Aloysius High School, Nallasopara to mark the birth anniversary of Nyanpeeth awardee Marathi poet Kusmagraj, with a lot of zeal.

The students sang Marathi songs at the event. Various competitions were held such as Marathi solo singing, mono-acting, story narration, enactment of Marathi proverbs and a fancy dress competition.

Primary section put forth their best front displaying delicious delicacies of Maharashtra.