On Nasa day, students make space shuttles

Students of Ryan Nallasopara marked Nasa (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) Day by putting their creative mind to work and making models of space shuttles. A school official said the recent successful launch of Chandrayan-2 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had inspired the students to participate in the competition with great enthusiasm.

Secondary science teacher Mehrin said, “It is mesmerising to see the discipline and dedication of pupils participating in such simple artistic competitions and giving it such a creative touch. As teachers it is a challenge to make learning fun but these competitions of building and creating as per one’s own imagination helps students learn complex topics with great ease.”

The students showcased their models to younger students and explained their functioning and usage.

St Mary’s High School celebrates Nasa Day

Students of St Mary’s High School (Mira) celebrated Nasa Day on Monday.

The school held several activities to give students a feel of rocket launch and what goes into the making of a satellite.

Nasa is responsible for the civilian space programme as well as aeronautics and aerospace research in the United States.

The agency is responsible for most of the US space exploration efforts, including the Apollo moon-landing mission, Skylab space station, and the Space Shuttle.

Every year, the school remembers accomplishments of the agency and the legacy of the astronauts. As part of the programme, students learnt about rocket launching and satellitemaking.

Thane school celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas

Saraswati Vidyalaya, Thane held events to mark the Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday.

The day is celebrated as a mark of respect to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army who sacrificed their lives to keep India safe. Commanding officer Sandeep Shirgaonkar, senior instructors Laxman Ballotiya and Sanjay Joshi briefed students of Class 8 in Army etiquettes.

Shirgaonkar also delivered a rousing speech in which he spoke about the purpose of the celebration.

A powerpoint presentation on the incident was shown to inculcate in students a sense of respect for the forces.

Principal Anita Pinto and vice-principal Manju Mishra expressed their gratitude through a novel way, by reciting a poem in English and Hindi to motivate students to contribute towards the country.

Radcliffe School signs up for plan to go high-tech

Radcliffe School, Kharghar announced the launch of the Microsoft Imagine Academy programme to provide students with real-world technology skills needed to thrive in the 21st-century economy.

Radcliffe has now joined more than 16,000 Microsoft Imagine Academies around the world.

“We’re committed to providing our students with the most up-to-date knowledge and skills, so they can pursue higher education, and secure jobs that contribute to the economy and their communities,” said regional head & principal Swati Mukherjee.

A brief demonstration was organised for the PTA Members of Radcliffe School on July 6, wherein Mrinal Rakheja, CEO, highlighted the importance of combining education and cutting-edge technology.

