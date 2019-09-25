Ryan International School Mumbai celebrates Hindi language.

mumbai

Ryan International School – CBSE, Nallasopara, recently celebrated Hindi Diwas. Students of Class 8 performed a self-scripted play on the usage and feel of the language.

One of the guests at the event, Dr Sarita Chaubey, in her speech, told the students about the origin, importance and influence of Hindi language.

Students gave welcome speeches in Hindi. A poem recitation competition was conducted for students of the primary section while the secondary section students composed short Hindi poems and recited them. They also wrote essays in Hindi.

The winners of the competition were felicitated by another guest, Vibhuti Jogle.The programme came to an end with a vote of thanks, closing chorus, singing the school anthem and Ryan song.

