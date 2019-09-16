School alumni in Bandra bring alive The Tempest

mumbai

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 14:58 IST

The Youth Theatre alumni of Helen O’Grady International recently staged William Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’ at St Andrew’s auditorium, Bandra.

In their 44th and 45th shows, staged back to back, the actors — who have been performing the play for more than five years — relied entirely on body movement, facial expressions, gestures, dance, music and advanced technological production features to bring alive the Shakespearean tale as a pantomime.

The show, meant exclusively for school children, had no difficult Shakespearean English.

Students, principals, teachers and staff members of RN Podar School and Lilavatibai Podar School, Santacruz; Canossa High School, Andheri; St John’s Universal School, Goregaon; St Joseph’s Convent High School, Vile Parle; Bombay Scottish School, Powai; St Stanislaus High School, Bandra; St Joseph’s Convent International School, Bandra; St Mary’s High School, Versova; and St Andrew’s College, Bandra attended the show.

Principal Avnita Bir, RN Podar School, said, “The show was fabulous! The fact that it was a pantomime made it even more special. I think the expressions of every actor were superb. I could understand the plot so well because of the movement of the actors and their expressions.”

Principal Jane Kotian of Bombay Scottish School, Powai, said the show was a treat for the eyes. “It’s been a long time that we’ve been watching Shakespeare’s plays, but Shakespeare in pantomime? Who knew? Kudos Helen O’Grady, I think you all did a wonderful job!” said Kotian.

Sister Veronica of St Joseph’s Convent International School, Bandra, said, “It was very nice. The overall rhythm was very attractive and the movements of the actors were too good. The makeup was also very nice and each one of them performed their parts so well.”

Sister Mangala, St Joseph’s Convent High School, Vile Parle, said she was awestruck by the show! “I have no words, it was just too good.”

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 14:32 IST