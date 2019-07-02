St Xavier’s School picks its newly elected council members

St Xavier’s High School, Shanti Park, Mira Road, recently organised its investiture ceremony to bestow responsibilities on deserving young candidates, inculcate leadership qualities among them and give them a feel of the functioning of an administrative body. The guests for the day were Gabriel Zuzarte, who had built 457 bikes for the Mumbai Police; and inspector Nikam from Naya Nagar police station. The program started with prayers after which the guests, along with the headmistress, handed over scarves to the newly-elected council members and assigned them their portfolios. The new council took an oath to render their services for the welfare of the school.

In their address, the guests appreciated the efforts by the school to provide such opportunities to students and congratulated the newly-appointed school cabinet members. They cautioned them against allowing such responsibilities to hinder their academics. The headmistress, Theresa Faria, addressed the council members and asked them to always be a helping hand to the school.

The programme ended with a vote of thanks followed by the school anthem, the national anthem, and planting of tree saplings by the guests.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 14:47 IST