Students in Mumbai pay tributes to their teachers.

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 17:00 IST

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Ryan International School in Nallasopara organised a host of events to pay tributes to the teachers of the school.

The events were organised in the school’s auditorium. The invitation cards to the teachers for the programme were given by the student council team.

The students of Class 8 performed a humorous skit on school life, while the Class 9 students presented a mime act on the role and importance of teachers in students’ life.

The students had organised games such as musical chair and bombarding the cities for their teachers. The teachers appreciated the students of Class 8 to Class 10 and the council members for planning and executing the entire event.

The school’s managing director and chairman had organised a lunch for the students and the teachers on the occasion.

