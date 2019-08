Students participate in football tournament

mumbai

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:54 IST

Students of GD Shetty International School, Nahur, from Classes 4 to 6, participated in their inter-house football tournament recently, even as heavy rainfall continued to lash the city.

The four houses — Natalie (Green), Peony (Red), Daffodils (Yellow) and Iris (Blue) — competed in group matches, followed by a third-place match and a gripping final.

Iris (Swarit Kshirsagar; Suryansh Singh; Shreya Dedhia; Miten Jilka; Reva Dama; Ethan Fernades; Vivaan Surana; Tejas Rane; Ankit Chavan; Niraja Gharge; Aaditya Rane; Shantanu Nikam; Dhairya Joshi; Kaustubh Sengunthar; Anvay Acharekar) took the third-place trophy, defeating Daffodils (Tirth Parekh; Shivraj Nair; Kanishk Mehta; Sherwin Nadar; Rishikesh Menon; Mahee Negi; Meethi Jain; Saicharan Noone; Shaurya Desai; Saish Manjrekar; Shura Patil; Khushal Haldankar).

In the finals, Natalie (Sanskar Atak, Manan Shah, Sreeja Bhat, Harsh Kadam, Manas Raj, Kavish Amin, Atharva Sumant, Yathaarth Nair, Sohaa Mayekar, Ramit Parekh, Rohitash Jain) defeated Peony (Aditya Bhandari; Armaan Chandnani; Piyush Nigam; Druvi Rai; Aryan Trivedi; Shaurya Kapoor; Ranbir Rana; Vansh Momaya; Shriyansh Gore; Prajwal Jyoti; Mamta Jain; Yash Bangera; Darsh Suvarna), winning 2-1.

