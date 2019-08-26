e-paper
Monday, Aug 26, 2019

Thane school holds investiture ceremony

The elected students were honoured with scarves and badges by the heads of the school.

mumbai Updated: Aug 26, 2019 00:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
New Horizon Scholars School, Thane, recently held its investiture ceremony.
New Horizon Scholars School, Thane, recently held its investiture ceremony. (HT PHOTO)
         

New Horizon Scholars School, Thane, recently held its investiture ceremony.

The elected students were honoured with scarves and badges by the heads of the school.

The school’s regional director, Dr Jyoti Nair and principal, Manidipa Banerjee, listed their expectations from the council body as they emphasised on values like honesty, determination, discipline, wisdom and humanity, which children must inculcate. In the oath-taking ceremony, students pledged to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities and abide by the rules and regulations of the school. The ceremony ended with an inspirational song and the ceremonial march-past.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 00:38 IST

