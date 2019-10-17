e-paper
Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Tradition and technology go hand in hand at this Mumbai school

The puja was performed at the hands of Aditya Shoorji, MPAVS president, Maheshbhai Gandhi, vice president, and Mithailal Singh, treasurer.

mumbai Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The institution organised a Yantra Pooja, and project exhibition on the occasion.
The institution organised a Yantra Pooja, and project exhibition on the occasion.(HT )
         

The tradition of Yantra puja and Saraswati puja, which is an integral part of Navratri celebrations was conducted with the great fervour and enthusiasm at Shree VS Gurukul Tech High School and Vocational Junior College, MPAVS, in Ghatkopar, the technical wing of the Mumbai Pradesh Arya Vidya Sabha.

The institution organised a Yantra Pooja (worship of tools and implements), and project exhibition on the occasion.



Secretaries Rajpraksh Kamdar, Bipin Patel, and Ladhabhai Patel along with other committee members, dignitaries, and staff also took part in the prayer service.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 13:27 IST

