Tradition and technology go hand in hand at this Mumbai school

mumbai

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:35 IST

The tradition of Yantra puja and Saraswati puja, which is an integral part of Navratri celebrations was conducted with the great fervour and enthusiasm at Shree VS Gurukul Tech High School and Vocational Junior College, MPAVS, in Ghatkopar, the technical wing of the Mumbai Pradesh Arya Vidya Sabha.

The institution organised a Yantra Pooja (worship of tools and implements), and project exhibition on the occasion.

The puja was performed at the hands of Aditya Shoorji, MPAVS president, Maheshbhai Gandhi, vice president, and Mithailal Singh, treasurer.

Secretaries Rajpraksh Kamdar, Bipin Patel, and Ladhabhai Patel along with other committee members, dignitaries, and staff also took part in the prayer service.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 13:27 IST