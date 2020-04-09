Aaj Bhi: Ali Fazal, Surbhi Jyoti unite for a heartbreaking single. Watch

music

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 12:03 IST

Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti are out with their first single together, Aaj Bhi. The emotional song is about two former lovers who meet each other while on a vacation with their respective partners.

Aaj Bhi has been sung and composed by Vishal Mishra and directed by Gurmmeet Singh. The song is an ode to an unfulfilled love story as Surbhi’s character choses to part with her boyfriend, played by Ali, to move to New York for a lucrative career opportunity. It shows their emotional breakdown as they come face to face on a vacation while being accompanied by their partners. The music video has been shot at a royal palace, converted into a hotel and features Vishal as well.

Watch Aaj Bhi video here

Just before the song release, Ali shared a few pictures from the making of the video. While one picture shows him getting ready for a shot in a grey overcoat, another shows him and Surbhi sitting on a boundary wall.

Ali Fazal on sets of Aaj Bhi.

Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti on sets of Aaj Bhi.

Creator of Aaj Bhi, Vishal Mishra recently released a song based on coronavirus lockdown, titled Muskurayega India. It stars a host of Bollywood celerities including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday. The song is an initiative to raise donations for PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, Ali was scheduled to tie the knot with actor Richa Chadha in April but the wedding was postponed due to lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. Ali was recently seen in Netflix film House Arrest and had been working on his American thriller, Death on the Nile. Surbhi is known for her appearance in TV show Naagin and Qubool Hai.

