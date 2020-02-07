e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Music / Adnan Sami to make a comeback with single Tu Yaad Aaya composed by Kunaal Vermaa

Adnan Sami to make a comeback with single Tu Yaad Aaya composed by Kunaal Vermaa

Adnan Sami, who was recently awarded Padma Shri, will make a comeback with a new music video titled Tu Yaad Aaya.

music Updated: Feb 07, 2020 17:12 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Adnan Sami is known for hits like Lift Kara De and Tera Chehra.
Adnan Sami is known for hits like Lift Kara De and Tera Chehra.(Instagram)
         

Singer Adnan Sami is returning with a new non-film song, Tu Yaad Aaya, composed by Kunaal Vermaa, known for penning lyrics of Bollywood tracks such as Tum Hi Aana and the Malang title track. Featuring Adnan and actor Adah Sharma in the video, the song is a love ballad.

On the making of the song, Kunaal said: “This song was composed long time ago. It was a melody that was running in my head for a while and I had recorded it. I had even written its lyrics. When I made T-Series listen to the hook of the song, they really liked it and asked me to complete it.”

“Aditya Dev bhai, who has arranged and produced the song, did a fabulous job as always. Adnan sir liked it as well. I was happy to meet Adnan sir and work with him on this song as I have always admired his body of work. We’ve tried to keep the melody and lyrics very pure and magical with Adnan sir’s insightful inputs. That’s the beauty of working original music,” he added. The song will release later this month.

Also read: Sonam, Janhvi and whole Kapoor family come together to unveil chowk named after Anil, Boney’s father. See pics

Adnan, popular for songs such as Lift Kara De and Tera Chehra, shared: “Bhushan, T-Series and I share a very old and cherished relationship that goes back to almost 20 years and we were in talks to work together for some time.”

“I also felt ‘bahot ho gaya aaram’ (I’ve had enough rest), I owe it to people who have given me so much to give them something back. ‘Tu Yaad Aaya’ is my way of saying thank you to everyone for all the affection and love they have blessed me with for years,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya detained for pro-CAA rally in Kolkata
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya detained for pro-CAA rally in Kolkata
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
Coronavirus vaccine: Indian-origin scientist leads team of researchers
Coronavirus vaccine: Indian-origin scientist leads team of researchers
Two patents in bag, invite from NASA, but this Bihar boy wants to do big for India
Two patents in bag, invite from NASA, but this Bihar boy wants to do big for India
Skoda teases first sketches of the all-new 2020 Octavia RS iV
Skoda teases first sketches of the all-new 2020 Octavia RS iV
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

Music News