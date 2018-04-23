After stage debut, singer Shashaa Tirupati is open to more acting offers

Singer Shashaa Tirupati, who has performed Hindi songs such as Humma Humma (OK Jaanu; 2017), Chal Kahin Door (Mom: 2017) and Hawa Hawai 2.0 (Tumhari Sulu; 2017), recently won the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song, Vaan Varuvaan, in the Tamil film, Kaatru Veliyidai (2017). However, not many know that besides singing, she is interested in acting and has recently made her stage debut with Ulka Puri’s play — I, Cloud.

Happy with the response the play has been generating, Shashaa, says, “I loved the concept of the play. Without revealing the story much, I would just say that I play the female lead, Kavya, in the first act. Mayur Puri, who is also the screenwriter and lyricist of the play, is my co-star. I found the character appealing. The second act of the play belongs to Ulka.”

Given that her experience on stage was good, Shashaa is open to more acting offers. “As an artist, I want to evolve, and to do that, I need to experiment. I am open to more acting offers whether it’s on TV, stage, web or in films,” says the singer. Shashaa doesn’t want to compartmentalise things and believes as an artist, she can both act and sing. “Those barriers needs to be broken. At the end of the day, we all are artists and can incorporate various forms of art,” she adds.”

