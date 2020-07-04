Amaal Mallik on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘When we exchanged looks, we both knew that our life is going to take a turn’

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik is heartbroken at the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who continues to be remembered through his work. The 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was not just a breakthrough role for Sushant but also Amaal’s first solo film as a music director.

Talking about the moment that defined success for the two of them, Amaal told Hindustan Times in an interview, “When we exchanged looks during the edits or screening, we both knew that our life is going to take a better turn. The respect and the credibility Sushant got as an actor and me as a musician.”

“No one knew that it was my first film as well. All the responsibility was on his shoulders. Two newcomers were making their debut with the film (Disha Patani and Kiara Advani). The pressure which was on Sushant and the music of the film, we crossed that level with much difficultly. I am really missing him and hope he finds peace,” he added.

Amaal and Sushant achieved their first major success with the film but never got an opportunity to celebrate it together. On being asked if they celebrated the film’s box office run, he said, “We never managed to meet again after that. We had a casual greeting at a party but we could never sit down to spend some time together. Unluckily actors don’t get much free time, they are demanded every time and everywhere. The memories I have with him during the making of the film will always be with me.”

Amaal is trying to come to terms with Sushant’s death and said. “I am still in shock. People are tagging me and sharing my music but it’s making me really….” He confessed that he may not be able to listen to the film’s music again and again. “More than helping me, it’s only going to remind me (of him) and make very emotional.”

Calling him an angel in his life, he added, “I am very emotional about it that I started my journey with someone and that person is no more. I can never talk enough about him. I think he was an angel who came in my career and blessed (me) in some way by featuring in my songs. I am really sorry that such a talented person took his life so soon, it’s really scary.”

During the interview, Amaal dedicated the MS Dhoni song Besabriya to the late actor, saying, “It not just defines the character he played in the film but also the person he was in real life was something that the song describes.”

Amaal will be seen recreating Shantanu Moitra’s Give Me Some Sunshine on music reality show, Times of Music. “I think it will connect again in today’s time. When it first came out in 3 Idiots, it really connected with me as a college student. I think people of my generation have nostalgia attached to it as it takes us back to our college days. It has a message which continues to stay relevant even today,” he says.

