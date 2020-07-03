e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Video from Kedarnath promotions emerges online as Sushant Singh Rajput interacts with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss

Video from Kedarnath promotions emerges online as Sushant Singh Rajput interacts with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan had visited Bigg Boss to promote Kedarnath.

bollywood Updated: Jul 03, 2020 17:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Sushant Singh Rajput on Bigg Boss sets.
Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are digging up throwback videos of the actor in remembrance. From the actor singing to watching MS Dhoni biopic, fans found a lot of succour watching his old videos. They have now found a video where he is on Bigg Boss stage with his Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan.

 

As Sara watches on, Sushant can be seen playing a game with the show’s host Salman Khan. This appears to be a part of the Bigg Boss appearance. As Salman has noise-cancellation headphones on, Sushant tries to explain Hindi proverb to him that he must guess by reading his lips.

After a few false starts, Salman is able to guess it. It is Sushant’s expressions which are the highlight of the short video.

Sushant died at the age of 34 on June 14. The actor delivered hits such as Chhichhore, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Byomkesh Bakshi! in his career. Salman has tweeted after the actor’s death, “U will be missed ... #RIPSushant.”

