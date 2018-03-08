Amit Trivedi: Every Tom, Dick and Harry is putting their music online; there’s no filtration

Most musicians today are a big fan of digital streaming services that allow them to put their music on social media platforms. They feel that the virtual medium has provided an alternative arena to musicians to share their music with fans without much interference from [music] labels. However, music composer Amit Trivedi opines that the platforms have their own set of problems.

He shares, “Yes, thanks to social media, one doesn’t have to rely on labels to put their music out there to the public. But there’s no filtration happening, at any level. That’s the flip side to all of this rage and excitement about music being available on social media.” He adds, “Now, every Tom, Dick and Harry, who thinks he is a musician, is putting up their music online. And there’s no one to filter it or differentiate it.”

The musician, who has composed music for films such as Queen (2013), Udta Punjab (2016) and Dear Zindagi (2016), says, “With recording labels, [there’s a selection process to determine] which musician is good and whose music is good. So, there was some clarity [and credibility] that whatever music is coming out in public, it would be good. But, that’s not happening anymore.”

However, despite all these flaws, Amit is all for digital platforms and feels that it has helped musicians create their “own identity” in the industry. “That time of independent music is back again, and it’s all because of social media. Musicians are growing [in their craft] and can create their own identity via their music without any problems [hiccups]. So, I think it’s a great platform, and one can overlook the flaws because the positive is so much better than the negative,” he signs off.

