Apurva Asrani says Sony Music has still not given him credit for directing hit 2005 music video Tera Mera Pyar

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 15:55 IST

Film editor and screenwriter Apurva Asrani says he still has not been credited for his work on hit 2005 music video, Tera Mera Pyar. Apurva took to Twitter on Sunday to talk about the same.

“It’s 15 years since I conceived, directed & edited the #TeraMeraPyar music videos with @NimratOfficial & #BhanuSudan for Sony Music India. The video is still so popular & enjoys 4.7 crore views on YouTube. But @sonymusic still won’t credit me for my work,” he wrote in a tweet.

Tera Mera Pyar marked Kumar Sanu’s comeback and featured Nimrat Kaur in the music video. It also marked her debut. The music video showed scene from a theatre where a guy and a girl meet for the first time and fall for each other. It was shot almost entirely in slow motion with pop colours of the early 2000s aesthetic.

Nimrat also replied to Apurva’s tweet and mentioned how the video launched her into Bollywood. “What set the ball rolling for me in Mumbai city, my first outing on camera and continues to bring me so much love and adoration to date! Eternally grateful for #TeraMeraPyar @Apurvasrani and the infinite magic your creation and labour of love brought with it!!,” she wrote.

Thanking her, Apurva wrote, “You brought real magic to #TeraMeraPyar Nimrat. Won’t forget your grace & your professionalism. Thrilled that it has stood the test of time.”

Fans also thanked Apurva for making the video. “Resonates with my teenage: full of song, dance and newfound teenage crushes.. back when Indian pop still existed as an independent genre and box office tickets cost ₹80,” wrote one. “Uff it still gives me nostalgia.Have it in my playlist. Pehla ye pehla pyar tera mera gori.... Popcorn throwing Masterpiece,” wrote another.

Apurva announced in August that he was taking a break from Twitter to keep away from the toxicity. He wrote: “Taking a break from Twitter to detox & to write without distraction. All those itching to say nasty things about me, now you can do it openly. Stay safe.” A number of his industry colleagues replied to him.

Apurva is known for his work in films like Satya, Shahid and Aligarh. He has coordinated with director Hansal Mehta and actor Manoj Bajpayee in many films.

