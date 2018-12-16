AR Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh’s live concert at Isha Ambani’s wedding reception is worth a watch. See videos

After singer Beyonce flew down to India to perform at businesswoman Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur, her wedding reception in Mumbai had music maestro AR Rahman performing at the event. While the nation took a keen interest in one of the most expensive weddings of the year, videos from the event bring relief to those who could not be part of the splendid celebrations.

The Oscar and Grammy winner enthralled the guests as he performed several of his hit numbers along with his orchestra. The event was no less than a live concert and the videos are proof that it was the night to remember. In the videos, Rahman can be seen crooning his most popular romantic numbers such as Tere Bina from the 2006 film Guru and others. The film was rumoured to be based on the life of Isha Ambani’s grandfather and late business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani. Dressed in a shimmery red blazer and stylish trousers, Rahman enchanted the crowd with the live music at the do.

He was also joined on stage by singers Sukhwinder Singh and Shweta Pandit who performed the title song of the Oscar winning film Jai Ho at the event.

A host of Bollywood celebs and politicians had attended the event that took place in Mumbai on December 14. Senior actor Jeetendra along with son Tusshar Kapoor and daughter Ekta Kapoor had attended the reception. Hema Malini too had arrived for the function with her daughters Esha and Ahana Deol and their respective husbands Bharat Takhtani and Vaibhav Vohra. Actor Sunny Deol was also spotted at the venue besides actor Dia Mirza with husband Sahil Sangha and Sagarika Ghatge with cricketer husband Zaheer Khan.

Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12 at her residence Antilia in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and more besides former first lady of the US Hillary Clinton and other bigwigs.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 13:51 IST