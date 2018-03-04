 Baba Sehgal hints at making song on Katy Perry, posts a message on Twitter | music | Hindustan Times
Baba Sehgal hints at making song on Katy Perry, posts a message on Twitter

Baba Sehgal on Sunday tweeted a photograph of himself, which also featured a blonde model.

In the 1990s, Baba Sehgal became a rage with songs like Aja Meri Gadi Mein Baith Ja, Thanda Thanda Paani and Main Bhi Madonna.
Rapper-composer Baba Sehgal has hinted at making a song on American singer Katy Perry, who is known for numbers like Roar and Dark Horse.

Sehgal on Sunday tweeted a photograph of himself, which also featured a blonde model.

“I love you Katy Perry. Very very very. Main Punjabi tu angreji (I am Punjabi, you are English). Mera dil (my heart) very crajy crajy. I love you Katy Perry - coming soon,” Sehgal captioned the image.

This is not the first time a celebrity has dedicated a song to a global star. Singer Diljit Dosanjh had “openly” made the song Do You Know on reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

