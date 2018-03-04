Baba Sehgal hints at making song on Katy Perry, posts a message on Twitter
Baba Sehgal on Sunday tweeted a photograph of himself, which also featured a blonde model.music Updated: Mar 04, 2018 16:59 IST
Rapper-composer Baba Sehgal has hinted at making a song on American singer Katy Perry, who is known for numbers like Roar and Dark Horse.
Sehgal on Sunday tweeted a photograph of himself, which also featured a blonde model.
“I love you Katy Perry. Very very very. Main Punjabi tu angreji (I am Punjabi, you are English). Mera dil (my heart) very crajy crajy. I love you Katy Perry - coming soon,” Sehgal captioned the image.
I love u Katy Perry— Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 4, 2018
Very very very
Main Punjabi tu angreji
Mera dil very crajy crajy❤️
I love you @katyperry - coming soon pic.twitter.com/EuZcmsE4ZV
This is not the first time a celebrity has dedicated a song to a global star. Singer Diljit Dosanjh had “openly” made the song Do You Know on reality TV star Kylie Jenner.
Follow @htshowbiz for more