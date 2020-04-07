Genda Phool: Badshah gives Rs 5 lakh to impoverished original writer Ratan Kahar

music

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 22:10 IST

Badshah has kept his word. The rapper, who had promised to help out Boro Loker Biti Lo original creator Ratan Kahar on “humanitarian grounds”, has done his bit and deposited Rs 5 lakh to the veteran folk artist’s bank account.

On Friday, Badshah got in touch with the Birbhum-based folk singer Ratan Kahar via video call. The rapper’s team noted down his bank details over phone the same day, and on Monday Rs 5 lakh were deposited to Ratan Kahar’s account, reports news18.com.

After receiving the money, Kahar reportedly called Badshah to thank him personally and has also invited the rapper to visit him at his residence in Siuri, a small town in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

Also see | Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria star in music video, Twitter says ‘throwing my phone away’

In a recent interview with IANS, Ratan Kahar had mentioned: “I want Badshah to come over to my place and talk to me. I would first like to thank him for using my song. I am also eager to discuss music with him if he has the time.” The veteran singer, who now lives in poverty-stricken condition, had also requested for monetary help from the rapper.

After being accused of plagiarism for using Ratan Kahar’s song Boro Loker Biti Lo in his latest single Genda Phool without giving him due credit, the rapper had issued a statement on social media where he had mentioned that he would like to do “whatever possible on my part on humanitarian grounds to put this right.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more