Ratan Kahar reacts to Badshah’s Genda Phool statement: No one has contacted me till now

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 20:52 IST

Badshah and Payal Dev’s latest single, Genda Phool, has landed into a soup for allegedly using a popular Bengali folk song without giving proper credit to the original artist Ratan Kahar. After the song, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, released, many took to social media to share how Kahar, the creator of the original song titled Boroloker bitilo, deserves the limelight.

Reacting to the controversy, Badshah recently shared his statement on social media. “We had however, done our due diligence before releasing the song, and nowhere on any copyright societies or on any of the previous reprises/versions of the song was Mr. Ratan Kahar credited as lyricist…,” he continued, “After receiving so much information from the Bengali community, I have been constantly trying my best to reach out to him and connect with him and be able to do justice to the situation to all my might…”

Kahar was not even aware of Badshah’s song till people started calling him up. “When I started getting calls, I requested my children to make me listen to the song,” he tells us. However, the 85-year-old is unsure about what he could do about it.

“We really don’t have the money or power to fight such legal battles. So I’m requesting everyone who is calling me and asking if they can help me. Many have promised they would, but somehow I don’t expect much. If something positive happens, that’ll be a blessing for me,” he shares.

Responding to Badshah’s statement, he adds, “It’s nice of him to say such things but no one has contacted me as of now. I just want recognition to begin with. That would be of great help.”

And what about remuneration? “We’re dealing with poverty, there’s not much money at home to even get my daughter married. So if I receive some monetary help that would be a respite,” says Kahar.

Well, this isn’t the first time Kahar’s song has been used without giving him credit. He reveals that a while back, some people released his compositions under their names without giving credit or remuneration.

Kahar created Boroloker bitilo in 1972. He had given the song to singer Rajkumar Saha, who turned it into a chorus and sang it at various events and that led to its popularity. “Then singer Swapna Chakraborty recorded it but never acknowledged me,” says the folk singer from Birbhum district of West Bengal.

He has been writing, singing and composing since he was a teenager but Kahar has mostly seen bad days in terms of finances. In between, he stopped singing and turn into a beedi maker to support his family that includes his wife, three sons and one daughter. “I couldn’t give them a comfortable life,” he rues. But, whatever, the situation is, he has no plans to rest.

And he would continue to march ahead embracing music. “I’ve seen all kinds of days, good, bad and worst. But whatever happens, I’ll continue to write, compose and sing songs till my last breath,” he signs off.

