Beyonce wears Deepika Padukone’s bright pink dress from Cannes at latest concert. See pics

Fashionable minds think alike. The queen of R&B and pop, Beyonce was spotted rocking a dress we saw earlier this year on Deepika Padukone.

The singer wore the same bright pink Ashi Studio ruffle dress that Deepika wore to her final red carpet appearance this year at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Beyonce wore it to the 2018 Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 concert in South Africa.

The singer let her hair loose for the night and wore silver heels to complete the look. During the concert, she performed with singer Ed Sheeran and also sang her hit song Halo.

Deepika had attended the Cannes Film Festival as the brand ambassador of L’Oreal for two days. She wore a white gown on the first day and the pink Ashi Studio outfit on the second.

Deepika recently tied the knot with her boyfriend of six years, Ranveer Singh. They exchanged vows in a secret wedding in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15. Their friends and family joined them for the special day and they threw several parties for their friends and families once they arrived back in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 18:22 IST