e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / British rapper Ty dies from coronavirus complications

British rapper Ty dies from coronavirus complications

British rapper Ty has died at 47. He was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and died on Thursday after contracting pneumonia.

music Updated: May 08, 2020 18:39 IST
Press Trust of India, London
Ty was 47 years old.
Ty was 47 years old.
         

British rapper Ty, real name Ben Chijioke, has died from complications due to the novel coronavirus. He was 47. The Nigerian British artist died on Thursday after contracting pneumonia while recovering from the virus, according to a GoFundMe set up for him.

“It is with much sadness that I have to report the passing of Ben Chijioke, better known as TY Chijioke on the 7th May 2020, close friends, family and fans are devastated of his death,” an update for the campaign read.

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh on video showing her ‘buying alcohol’: ‘Wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol’

“Since then TY’s condition had been improving but last week while on a normal ward he had contracted pneumonia which worsened his recovery and ultimately TY’s body couldn’t fight back anymore. This is a shock to everyone.” The hip-hop artist was admitted to the hospital with “medical complications related to COVID19” in early April and “put in a medically induced coma to temporarily sedate” him while in treatment, the statement said.

An update made on April 19 said Ty was “doing much better” and had been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Born in London in 1972, Ty shot to fame with the release of his debut album, The Awkward in 2001. He followed up the record with 2003’s Upwards.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Maharashtra gets NHRC notice after 16 migrants killed in train accident
Maharashtra gets NHRC notice after 16 migrants killed in train accident
‘Migrants thought trains not plying’: Railway safety watchdog after 16 killed
‘Migrants thought trains not plying’: Railway safety watchdog after 16 killed
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In