Diljit Dosanjh avenges Kylie Jenner by frying Instagram’s most-liked egg, tells her to keep sharing pics without stress

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh knows how to care for his girl, even if she doesn’t even know of his existence. After an egg dethroned reality star and billionaire Kylie Jenner as the ‘most liked picture on Instagram’, Diljit decided to take revenge on the egg and cook it.

Diljit shared a video of himself cooking an egg, avenging his celebrity crush, Kylie. He captioned the post: “Ley Ho Geya Kam Jaan...Tension Free Reh Tu.. Pa Post’an Rajj Rajj @kyliejenner @world_record_egg P.S - Sangeya Na Kar.. Das Deya Kar Je koi Gal Hundi aa Tan (There you go, stay tension-free, share as many posts as you like. PS: Don’t hesitate. Tell me whenever something is bothering you).”

Talk show host Elen DeGeneres also got creative and photoshopped the egg’s photograph by superimposing Kylie’s face on it a few days ago. “According to my calculations, this will be the most liked Instagram post ever. The egg + Kylie Jenner 51,000,000 likes minimum,” she captioned the photograph.

And Ellen’s prediction was not wrong because it’s been three days only since she has posted the photograph and it has already garnered over 4 million likes. But it was Diljit’s comment on the egg’s photograph which grabbed the eyeballs of people. He praised Ellen for the post and said that her “mind runs faster than the Ferrari car”.

This is not the first time that the singer was seen commenting on the posts and photographs related to Kylie. In the past, he often complimented Kylie on social media. And recently he opened about his admiration for Kylie in an episode of Koffee with Karan season 6, where he confessed that he likes her.

Kylie, meanwhile, is in a relationship with singer Travis Scott. He is also the father of her daughter, Stormi. It was Stormi’s first picture that was defeated by the egg as Instagram’s most liked picture. While Stormi’s photo had 18 million likes, the egg currently has 47 million likes.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 21:18 IST