Diljit Dosanjh went to rehab to prepare for Soorma. See pics

Diljit Dosanjh, who essays the role of former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh in Soorma, pushed himself to the extremes to achieve a particular appearance.

The actor didn’t only practice hockey and learn Sandeep’s stance but also met paralympians.

Sandeep, who was accidentally shot in 2006, went to a rehab in order to prepare for his comeback to the national team. Diljit also went to a rehab to understand the real struggle of Sandeep’s recovery.

For a scene in Soorma, the actor met real-life Olympians specifically for the portions in which he is bound to a wheelchair.

Soorma was deliberately shot in Sandeep’s hometown Shahabad in Haryana as the director was keen on capturing the real essence of his journey.

“It’s an incredible journey for Sandeep. Maybe after the film, he will be known as Soorma. It would be another name for Flicker Singh,” said Diljit while promoting Soorma on a train to Delhi from Chandigarh.

“Diljit is like my elder brother and I don’t think anybody else could have played my role better. Angad Bedi is also in the film and you won’t find any difference in the film than our real life,” said Sandeep in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Sandeep was regarded as one of the most dangerous drag-flickers in the world during his time. Nicknamed Flicker Singh, he had the drag speed of over 140 kmph.

Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma also features Taapsee Pannu in an important role. The film will hit the screens on July 13, 2018.